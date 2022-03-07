Piscataqua Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $9.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.70. 13,380,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,288,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.04 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

