Piscataqua Savings Bank Reduces Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Piscataqua Savings Bank cut its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,394,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.62.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.