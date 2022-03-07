Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 874 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,016,000 after buying an additional 1,141,688 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,382,000 after buying an additional 1,019,446 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after buying an additional 811,924 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DD stock traded down $5.32 on Monday, hitting $69.07. 5,408,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,612. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

