Pizza (PIZZA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $320,535.36 and approximately $19.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007395 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00100635 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00289297 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

