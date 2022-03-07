PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

PJT Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $58.42 on Monday. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $57.94 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 457.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

