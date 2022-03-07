PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the January 31st total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research firms have commented on PHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 45.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PLDT by 15.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLDT during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHI opened at $35.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. PLDT has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $38.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

