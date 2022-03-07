Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.32. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.