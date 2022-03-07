Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,233. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $976.06 million, a PE ratio of -28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -89.36%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

