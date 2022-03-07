Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH) Short Interest Down 19.5% in February

Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Poema Global in the fourth quarter valued at $4,189,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Poema Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,650,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poema Global in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Poema Global by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Poema Global in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Poema Global in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PPGH opened at $9.93 on Monday. Poema Global has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

