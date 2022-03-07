Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.100-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.29 billion.

NYSE PII opened at $117.76 on Monday. Polaris has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.13.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.93.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

