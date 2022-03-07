Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,777,900 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 2,505,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.4 days.

PWCDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,686. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $35.64.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

