Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $105.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on POWI. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,515 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POWI traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,921. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.99. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

