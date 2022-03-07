Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

APTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jonestrading cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.70.

NYSE APTS opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,917,000 after buying an additional 105,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 34,831 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 128,249 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

