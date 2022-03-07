Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

Primis Financial stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 44,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,855. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $339.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Primis Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $36,576.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,437 shares of company stock valued at $66,949 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

