Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 22,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Professional stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. Professional has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $291.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Professional had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $19.41 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Professional will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

PFHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Professional from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Professional presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFHD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Professional in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Professional by 17.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Professional during the second quarter worth $803,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Professional during the second quarter worth $1,025,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Professional by 41.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

