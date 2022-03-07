Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.37). Profound Medical reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 320.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PROF. Raymond James set a $23.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medical from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.11. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Profound Medical by 18.7% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm's platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

