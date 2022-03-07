ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.41% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000.

Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $86.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.92.

