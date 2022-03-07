ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ UCYB opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 15.34% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.