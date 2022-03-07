ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ UCYB opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $59.11.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.
