Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Sells $219,480.00 in Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.74. 75,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,668. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.84 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

