Prudential (LON:PRU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $993.00

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 993 ($13.32) and last traded at GBX 993 ($13.32), with a volume of 934217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,085.50 ($14.56).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.06) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($25.21) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,680 ($22.54) to GBX 1,640 ($22.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.49) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,748.45 ($23.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £28.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,235.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,360.93.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

