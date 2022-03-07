Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.52% of Puma Biotechnology worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 153.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,130 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 25.7% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,009,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 109.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 421,366 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2,545.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 362,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 348,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 38,023 shares of company stock valued at $118,106 over the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $2.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology Profile (Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.