Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €115.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Puma in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($138.20) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.03 ($128.13).

Shares of PUM opened at €67.68 ($76.04) on Thursday. Puma has a 12-month low of €67.68 ($76.04) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($129.66). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €93.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €100.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion and a PE ratio of 32.70.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

