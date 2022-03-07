PumaPay (PMA) Market Cap Hits $1.98 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. PumaPay has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $34,539.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00033603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00103776 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,232,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.