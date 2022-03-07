Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTG. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.
In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PSTG stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $29.25. 28,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,523. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
About Pure Storage (Get Rating)
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
