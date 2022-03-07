Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTG. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,850 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $29.25. 28,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,523. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.