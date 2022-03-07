Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSTG. Barclays lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of PSTG opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

