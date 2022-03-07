PureCycle Technologies (PCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PCT opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PureCycle Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

About PureCycle Technologies (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.