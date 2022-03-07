Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $6.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.60. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.36. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 183,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.