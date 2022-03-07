Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Saia, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Saia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

SAIA stock opened at $264.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. Saia has a 1-year low of $187.02 and a 1-year high of $365.50.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.