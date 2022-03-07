Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of KRMD opened at $3.04 on Monday. Repro Med Systems has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 million, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,599,000. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Repro Med Systems by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 411,664 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Repro Med Systems by 31.0% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 954,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 225,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repro Med Systems (Get Rating)

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.