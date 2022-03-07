Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Gray Television, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gray Television in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of GTN opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54. Gray Television has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,849,000 after purchasing an additional 305,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,421,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,449 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gray Television news, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $1,055,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,342. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

About Gray Television (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

