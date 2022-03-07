Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.56. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $459.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.05 EPS.

COO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.00.

NYSE:COO opened at $424.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $403.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.05. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $368.78 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $654,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Cooper Companies by 112.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Cooper Companies by 88.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 148,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,988,000 after purchasing an additional 69,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

