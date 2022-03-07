Qcash Price Tops $0.14 (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qcash has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $63.19 million and approximately $144.60 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042786 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.81 or 0.06529774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,168.39 or 0.99819944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00042831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00046757 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

