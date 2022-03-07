Qtum Reaches Market Cap of $552.53 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $552.53 million and approximately $88.47 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $5.58 or 0.00014909 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 99,037,707 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

