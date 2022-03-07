RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Sees Large Volume Increase

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 383,743 shares.The stock last traded at $14.08 and had previously closed at $13.36.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.
The firm has a market capitalization of $674.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.