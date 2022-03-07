RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Get RADCOM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.36 million, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.06. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADCOM (RDCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.