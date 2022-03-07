Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th.

Get Radware alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,272,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 446.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Radware by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.29. 3,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.09. Radware has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.