Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

RNGR stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $10.76. 59,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,252. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $194.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

