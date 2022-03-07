Raymond James Analysts Give Parkland (TSE:PKI) a C$52.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Parkland from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.09.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$33.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.23. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$31.18 and a 12-month high of C$41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18. The stock has a market cap of C$5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

