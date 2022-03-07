Raymond James Analysts Give Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) a C$7.75 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$7.75 target price on Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SES has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.23.

SES opened at C$5.59 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$3.15 and a 12 month high of C$6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

