Raymond James Raises Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$33.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

PRMRF opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0473 per share. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.