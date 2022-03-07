Raymond James Weighs in on NexGen Energy Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for NexGen Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NXE opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.01. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 831,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 146,422 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,840,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 70,030 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 5,857.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,483,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 10,254,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,812,000 after purchasing an additional 383,841 shares during the period. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

