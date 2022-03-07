Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 951.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.