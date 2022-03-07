RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,453 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of RedHill Biopharma worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 288.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.72. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

