Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $707.67.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
REGN traded down $1.82 on Monday, hitting $618.59. 740,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,034. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $618.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.91. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $451.60 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,028 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,172 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,172,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
