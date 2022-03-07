Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after buying an additional 353,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 126,036 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 447.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 247,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after acquiring an additional 677,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $5.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -1.56. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 34.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

