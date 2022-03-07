Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $755,000 Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 53.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 90,729 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

