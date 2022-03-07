Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Origin Bancorp worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 114,116.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 3,504.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 28.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $43.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

About Origin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.