Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hayward by 345.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hayward in the third quarter worth $206,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

NYSE HAYW opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.06.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.54 million. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

