Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $251.13 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $223.18 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.34 and a 200-day moving average of $266.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

