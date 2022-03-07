Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,597 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of FRP worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FRP by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,667,000 after acquiring an additional 30,579 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $61,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $57.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.20. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $539.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.63.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

